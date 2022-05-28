Jeffrey Lee Casey
Jeffrey Lee Casey, 79, of Winchester, VA, died in 2022 in Winchester.
He was born in 1942 the son of Robert Eugene Casey and Doris Mae Casey in Peoria, IL. He was married to Carole Anne Edmonson Casey, who is deceased.
Jeff’s family and friends were his most beloved treasures besides his collection of fishing rods and lures. A day on the lake fishing was one of his favorite pastimes.
He cared for his wife, Carole Anne, for the twenty-four years that she suffered from multiple sclerosis as her main caregiver.
He often humorously told of a winter picnic his wife and two cousins had at a roadside picnic table with a foot of snow on the ground. Their joy and heavy winter coats kept them warm that day.
He served his country in the US Navy aboard two nuclear submarines during his military service.
He worked for many years at the 3-M plant in Middleway, WV.
He is survived by his sister, Robin Casey, and his cousins, Mike and Helen Humphrey, of Hedgesville, WV and Carol Garner of Peoria, IL.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, June 4 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
A graveside service with military honors will be Monday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester with Rev. Sue Adams officiating.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
