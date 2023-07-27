Jeffrey Lee Darr
Jeffrey Lee Darr, 60, of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was born September 30, 1962, in Winchester, the son of Herbert Sr. and Gloria Clark Darr.
Jeffrey was a 1980 graduate of John Handley High School.
He worked for American Woodmark for 25 years. He served as a custodian in Millbrook High School and Admiral Byrd Middle school for 11 years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Herbert Darr Jr. and Gerry Darr and his wife, Dotty, all of Winchester; nephews, Nicholas Darr, Brandon Darr and his wife, Alexi, and a great-nephew, Conrad.
His father preceded him in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Reverend Charlie Estep. Burial will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Ronnie Shipman, Danny Nichols, Nicholas Darr, Brandon Darr, Bud Cullum, and Herbert Darr Jr.
Friends will be received Sunday 6-8:00 pm in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.