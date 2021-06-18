Jeffrey Lynn Cherry

Jeffrey (Jeff) Lynn Cherry, 60, of Cross Junction, VA passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home.
Jeff was born in 1960 to James G. Cherry and Patricia Sisto, in Altoona, PA. He was preceded in death by both parents.
Jeff graduated from Altoona High School in 1978 and immediately began his career as a Photogrammetrist. He retired in August of 2020 after 25 plus years with Quantum Spatial in Sterling, VA. Jeff married Cindy Zielinski in 2006 and they bought their forever home at Lake Holiday, VA. He loved sharing his home with friends and family and also loved boating with Cindy.
Jeff is survived by his two brothers, James Cherry Jr and Ronald Cherry (Shirley), his sister Christine Burda (Russ) all of Altoona, PA. He leaves behind four daughters, Angela Zagorites of Sterling, Amanda Cherry of Baltimore, Allison Cherry (Candace) of Baltimore and Arin Hunter (Tyler) of Bellwood, PA, two step-children, Kevin Wharton (Susie) of Port St Lucie, FL. and Kelly Racich (Frank) of Hokah, Minnesota. He also leaves behind four nephews, three nieces and eight grandchildren.
