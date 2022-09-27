Jeffrey Mark Behneke, Jr.
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Jeffrey Mark Behneke Jr. joined his mother with God's army of angels in heaven at the early age of 28. Jeff was born on July 17, 1994, in Falls Church, VA, to Jeff Behneke and Jenn Bridgan (Behneke). He graduated from Sherando High School in 2012 and had many occupational interests throughout his adult life. Jeff's greatest moment in life was when his son, Xander Lloyd Behneke, was born on March 3, 2020.
Jeff lived life as a continuous journey without particular destinations or deadlines. In addition to spending time playing with his son, he enjoyed art, sports, music and spending time with friends and family. Jeff was truly a free spirit and had the ability to lighten any situation. His giggle was uplifting and his smile was contagious. He had an artistic talent with writing lyrics, drawing and often used his own body as his canvas. Jeff lived life courageously. He was known by family and friends as Daddy, Bubba, Scooby and Little Jeffy.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Jenn Bridgan, and grandmother Cathy Behneke. He is survived by his son, Xander, and Xander's mother, Stacey Martin; siblings, Carleigh, Justin, Alyssa and Gracie; parents, Jeff Sr. and Lisa Behneke, Jon Bridgan; grandparents, Rick and Linda Steeby, Bob and Linda Lloyd, Jack and Sharri Ekiert, Don and Tess Behneke, numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, Jasmine.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11AM at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. Officiating will be Pastor Darrell Waller.
