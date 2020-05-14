Jeffrey Mark Wolf, 65, of Martinsburg passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Born June 8, 1954 in Baltimore County, MD, he was the son of the late Milton James Wolf and Margaret Mary (Mansfield) Wolf.
He was of the Methodist Faith. He was previous owner of Wolf’s Minnow Bucket at Lake Frederick, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Lynn Corwin Wolf and their daughter, Shannon Lynn Wolf; his three sons, Jeffrey Matthew Wolf and wife Jennifer, Jason Wolf, and James R. Wolf and wife Katie; his daughter, Jennifer and husband, Del William Schleuss; nine grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. Jeffrey is also survived by one brother, Larry W. Wolf; one sister, Colleen Wrightson; one brother-in-law, Myland Mark Corwin, III; mother-in-law, Lynn E. Corwin; a niece, Amanda Stang; a nephew, Timmy Stang; and additional nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jessica Stang; and two brothers-in-law Mark Stang and Monte Wrightson.
A remembrance service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
