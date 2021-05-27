Jennifer Erin Hall, 38, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her home.
She was born September 16, 1982 in Harrisonburg, the daughter of Susan Eleanor (Geiger) Hall of Sugar Grove, WV and the late William Aaron Hall.
Baptized and confirmed in Calvary Lutheran Church, Jennifer also attended Grace Downtown Church for several years while she resided in Winchester.
A graduate of Pendleton County High School, Class of 2000, Jennifer went on to earn a bachelor of science degree from Fairmont State University with a degree in family and consumer sciences. Thereafter, Jennifer worked as a social worker and caregiver and had aspirations of continuing her education and becoming an addiction counselor.
As a younger girl, she enjoyed clogging and took part in many plays. Additionally, she enjoyed time spent with family, friends and her beloved dog, Princess.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three brothers, Christopher Aaron Hall (Melinda) of Sugar Grove, WV, William K. "Kim" Hall of Washington, VA and Mark S. Hall of Bluemont; niece, Whitney Arin Simon (Jake) of Moorefield, WV; as well as two great-nephews, Jacob and Jared Simon.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Craig Hall.
A family memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 893, Franklin, WV 26807 or Grace Downtown Church, 35 E. Jubal Early Dr #4190, Winchester, VA 22601.
