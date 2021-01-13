Jennifer Lynch
Jennifer Lynch, 54, of Frederick County, VA passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Jennifer was born in 1966 in Winchester, VA, daughter of Phyllis Tharpe and the late Ross Edmonds; stepdaughter of Bill Tharpe. She worked at ABEX for many years and helped with her husband’s construction company, J.L. Lynch, Inc. Jennifer enjoyed crafts and had a green thumb with gardening. She was always willing to help anybody, and everybody, with anything they needed. Jennifer had an incredibly huge heart for her fellow man and could see the good in everybody. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren. She attended Mt. Pleasant-Lamps United Methodist Church, and was part of their church community
Surviving with her mother and stepfather is her husband, Jeffrey; a daughter, Jesika Domjan (Steve) of Winchester, VA; sons, Anthony Ross “Tony” Lane and Robert Starkey, both of Winchester, VA; grandchildren William of Stephens City, VA, Logan, Mason, and Keira Domjan, all of Winchester, VA; sister, Melody “Joey” Austin (George) of Roanoke, VA; and brother, Ricky Edmonds (Sheila) of Winchester, VA.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 from 6-8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, Virginia. Interment at Lamps Memorial Methodist Church Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jennifer’s memory to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.