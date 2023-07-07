Jennifer Lynn Kelley Jennifer Lynn Kelley, 35, of Winchester, VA, passed away on June 13, 2023, in Williamson, WV.
She left behind 5 children, mother Pamela Graves of Winchester, VA, father Wayne Kelley Jr. of Gainesboro, VA, brothers Bruce Roberts of Bentonville, VA, and Brett Lease of Berryville, VA, sister Katrina Lee of Gainesboro, VA, grandmother Katherine Kelley of Gainesboro, VA, and stepgrandmother Kay Kelley of Luray, VA.
Preceding her in death are grandparents Leo & Gladys Lease, grandfather Wayne Kelley Sr.
Services will be private.
