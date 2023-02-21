Jennifer Nichole Marshall
Jennifer Nichole Marshall, age 48, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, in Manassas, VA.
Nichole was born December 6, 1974, in San Antonio, Texas to Colin R. Ellison and Gloria M. Muhlenbruch. Nichole was adopted and raised by Luther (Chap) P. Klinger.
Nichole was a BEAUTIFUL woman inside and out. A kindhearted, selfless, and giving woman. Nichole’s smile lit up every inch in her presence, matched with an infectious laugh. Binge watching Netflix, putting puzzles together, and loving on her fur babies were her favorite hobbies. A God loving woman, now an angel protecting us, Nichole is in our HEARTS FOREVER!
Nichole is survived by:
Her parents: Colin R. Ellison and Gloria M. Didomenico
Husband: Deyon J. Marshall
Four children: Blayc A., Cybal A., and Devyn A. Goodlette
Grandchildren: Tru P. Hester, Grayson J. Prevost, Khori M. Burkes, Zoey R. Goodlette
Mother-in-law: Victoria L. Marshall
Sister-in-law: Ebony M. Williams (Derrick)
Fur babies: Maizy, Kyro, and Nuggz Marshall
Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Thank you all for being a part of her life!
Join us as we celebrate Nichole’s life, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Olde Towne Funeral Home, 9320 West Street, Manassas, VA with Pastor Tony Lewis officiating. Nichole's service will be live streamed at 12:00 Noon.
The family asks Nichole’s life be celebrated with an abundance of smiles and laughter, just as she brought to our lives.
Our hope is to continue her love for fur babies with donations to Prince William County Animal Shelter, Manassas, Virginia.
Thank you again for celebrating the life of Jennifer Nichole Marshall :)
