Jennifer Sara Ebert left us too soon, age 49, on April 9, 2019, in Brooklyn New York, surrounded by her mother, sisters, beloved partner Desi Gonzalez, and dear friends.
Jennifer was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on November 25, 1970, to her very young and delighted parents, L. Allen Ebert (deceased), and Sallie Lukens Ebert (now Grundman). They set up housekeeping with Jennifer and a tuxedo cat named Tessie, in a tiny basement apartment near the University.
The Viet Nam war intervened, and dad Allen went off to the Air Force, and Mom Sallie and baby Jen moved in with Grandmother (“Ma”) Lukens in Roanoke to wait until her father could get home. “Ma” doted on her great-grandchild and Jen returned that love, although occasionally venturing up all the steps she could find, and emptying all the shelves she could reach in the kitchen pantry.
Allen came home, and after another year in Roanoke, back they went to Charlottesville and UVA. After her parents’ graduation, the three moved to Winchester, expecting an addition to the little family, who turned out to be her sister Maryam. She eventually got another sister, Sara, and the family was perfect.
Jennifer grew up in Winchester, on Senseny Road, with a long parade of cats and dogs, costumes (especially of real and imaginary heroes), bicycles, and friends. She attended James Wood High School, played clarinet and wrote for the school newspaper and yearbook, and graduated in 1988. She went straight to Radford University, studying Communications and Writing. She joined the Sigma, Sigma, Sigma sorority providing her leadership opportunities that would contribute to her professional successes later in life. It was through her sorority that she made lifelong friends.
After a temporary job for the State of Virginia doing Public Relations, she worked for Play, Inc. of Richmond and really began to develop her career in writing, leadership, and creativity. In 1998, she took off for New York City, to open a branch of Play, Inc. After developing that office, she became a valued member of the global company, What If?! Innovation, and began her career working on teams to invent new products, leading the leaders in creative thinking at companies such as Disney, Dyson, Harley-Davidson, and many more. She ended up having her own business, Jennifer Ebert Consulting.
In 1999, she met her first partner Andora Luciano, and they had the most joyous moment of their lives when daughter Sofia Ebert-Luciano was born in August, 2009. Although they did not stay together, they both continued to nurture their precious little girl.
Jen made Brooklyn her home, and enjoyed living there. She met the love of her life, Desi Gonzalez, in 2013, who stayed by her side until she took her last breath, with devotion and selfless love.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Sallie Ebert Grundman, her stepfather Dennis M. Grundman. Her father Allen Ebert passed away in 1995. Her grandmother, Joan Farrell Ebert, died in 1997. Her grandfather, Lee A. Ebert, passed in 2005. Jennifer is also survived by her aunt Ann Marie (Ebert) Poulsen, who with her husband Roger Poulsen, resides in Colorado. Her sisters are Maryam Ebert Hoult of Winchester (husband Daniel Hoult, Jesse and Wren) and Sara J. Ebert of Brooklyn NY (partner Jason Pfaeffle), and her step brothers are Dylan Grundman and Jonas Grundman of Lincoln, and Omaha, Nebraska, respectively. Her partner Desi Gonzalez resides in Brooklyn, New York City, NY.
Her ashes were scattered by family and friends from Mount Beacon in the Catskills, and her beautiful memorial was held in the Palm House in the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens on April 29, 2019.
The quote she chose for her memorial is from Oliver Sacks, excerpted from his book, Gratitude.
“I cannot pretend that I am without fear. But my predominant feeling is one of gratitude. I have loved and been loved; I have been given much and I have given something in return; I have read and traveled and thought and written. I have had intercourse with the world, the special intercourse of writers and readers. Above all, I have been a sentient being, a thinking animal, on this beautiful planet, and this in itself has been an enormous privilege and adventure.”
To honor Jen, please give to your favorite charity, or write a good story or a poem and share it with others.
Thank you Jennifer. You made me Unca' Bill, and expanded my world. I loved our discussions and events. Forever love, Unca' Bill
