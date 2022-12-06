Jennings Ludwig Watts
Jennings Ludwig Watts, 86, of Middletown, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his residence.
A funeral service for Mr. Watts will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Stover Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Mauck officiating. Mr. Watts will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Watts, affectionately known as “Watts,” was born in Winchester, VA on March 3, 1936, a son of the late Jennings and Marian Ludwig Watts. He was a 1955 graduate of Strasburg High School and a member of the Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren. Mr. Watts was a veteran having retired from the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his loving wife Juanita Catherine Spiker Watts of Middletown, VA; his children Jack Watts (Debbie) of Slanesville, WV, Jennifer Burke (Charles) of Strasburg, VA, and Rannie Watts (Mary Lisa) of Powhatan, VA; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a half-sister Sharon Barcone of Galveston, TX.
Pallbearers will be Charles Burke, Preston Burke, Riley Burke, Taylor Watts, Justin Watts, and Logan Watts. Honorary pallbearers will be Roland Spiker, Wayne Luther Miller, Emily Yeatts, and Faith Watts.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Watts.
