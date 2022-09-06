Jenny Caraway Fisher Miller
Jenny Caraway Fisher Miller, 82, of Winchester, formerly of Glen Dale, WV, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at a local nursing home.
Jenny was born August 29, 1940, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late John Hamilton Fisher Sr. and Frances Smith Fisher. She graduated from John Handley High School in 1958 and attended Longwood College.
Jenny was a member of the First Christian Church in Winchester and active in the Virginia and WV Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey R. Miller (Debra) of Glen Dale, WV, Kathryn C. Mitchell (Robert) of Winchester, Lisa P. Aumiller of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Michael H. Miller (Susan) of Winchester, and six grandchildren, Ryan, Benjamin, Lyndsay, Nicholas, Ian, and Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald H. Miller, and her brother, John “Jack” H. Fisher Jr.
There will be a visitation at First Christian Church on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
