Jensen Brook Hoover
Jensen Brook Hoover passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Jensen was born December 4th, 1992, in Woodstock, Va. From the start of life Jensen was a remarkable human, extending kindness to all those she encountered and never passing up an opportunity to display her bright personality. Whether it was her contagious smile that never faltered or her ability to bring people together, Jensen was a beacon of positivity that those around her couldn’t help but gravitate towards.
Jensen was a pageant queen winning numerous pageants as a child and then claiming the titles of Miss Shenandoah County Fair 2015 and Miss Virginia Association of Fairs 2016 leading her to compete in Miss Virginia; her chosen talent was mental health awareness where she depicted the struggles of one of her foster sisters. Beyond the stage and elegant gowns, Jensen made a tremendous impact as a role model.
She graduated from Central High School in 2011, and went on to attend Randolph College, graduating in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Sociology. Jensen went on further to obtain her Master's in 2018 and became BCBA certified in 2019 passing the test on the first try, which has a 66% passing rate. Along with academics, Jensen maintained an impressive basketball record, placing 7th in rebounds, 5th in minutes played, 2nd in games started, 1st in field goal percentage, and 1st in games played in Wildcat history.
Jensen followed in her family footsteps competing in 4H and FFA livestock competitions where she received numerous awards for local and state competitions. Throughout her childhood, Jensen’s family was involved in foster care. This inspired and prepared her for a career as a Behavior Analyst at Grafton, where she worked with intellectually impaired children. Her deep compassion and gentleness for people from all walks of life led her to a career where she most shined.
Passionate about skincare and the beauty industry and determined that anything is possible if you work hard enough, Jensen founded Jensen Brook Makeup in 2017. She was described by customers as a magician with a brush, utilizing her joyful personality to make others feel beautiful – both inside and out. Jensen steadily built her company and reputation within the community, and recently celebrated a calendar booked the next year with customers eager to work with her.
Jensen loved road trips with girlfriends, family get togethers, photoshoots, wineries, hikes, candy, unique flavored ice cream, Mexican food, and animals.
Jensen met Ignatius Francis Perry on April 6th, 2018, during a friend’s failed suggestion for a blind date with an acquaintance. Nate immediately locked his eyes on hers and the blind date didn’t stand a chance. They later married November 20, 2021. In the short time they were able to celebrate their matrimony, it was clear they shared a love that was both pure and everlasting. Together they had a dog named Omni, a cat named Pumpkin, and an adopted cat named Zelda. It was apparent that Jensen was comfortable and confident in front of the camera, so much so that she persuaded Nate to join her in many photoshoots; they quickly became requested couple models.
Jensen is survived by her husband Ignatius Francis Perry; parents Melissa Lindamood-Foltz and Frank Hoover; brothers Matthew Martin, Justin and Jordan Hoover; sisters Laniah and Asia Hoover; stepparents Loris Hoover and Donn Foltz; nephews Kamden and Karter Hoover; niece Octavia Hoover; grandparents Linda Hepner, Delores and Ron Testerman, Frank and Ann Hoover; aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as an infinite number of friends. She is preceded in death by grandparents Roger and Linda Lindamood.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be sent to SPCA 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601, Frederick County DSS foster care organization at 107 N Kent Street Suite 300, Winchester, VA 22601, and Shenandoah County DSS foster care organization at 494 N Main Street Suite 200, Woodstock, VA 22664 to support Jensen’s love of all animals and children.
Please join us in the Celebration of Life for Jensen at Central High School at 2 pm on Sunday, May 22nd.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
