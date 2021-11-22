Jeremiah Franklin “Frank” Clem, son of Jeremiah Clem and Agnes Catherine Trussel Clem of Senseny Road, died in his sleep at his home in Cross Junction, VA on November 8, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Lee Bockey Clem. He is also preceded in death by his brother Ritchie Clem; nephew, Ritchie Clem Junior; brother-in-law, Allen Smallwood and sister-in-law Nancy Smallwood Kirby.
Frank and Sandy had two children, Jeremiah Timothy Clem of Woodstock, VA and Wendy Clarke (Daniel) of Cross Junction. He leaves behind two beloved grandchildren, Joseph Clarke and Brooklynn Clarke of Cross Junction.
Frank Clem graduated from James Wood High School, class of 1962. He retired from the A&P (and Super Fresh) in 1986. Captain Clem retired from the US Capitol Police at Mount Weather in 2007. He also held a badge as a US Marshal. Frank was a reserve officer for the Winchester Police Department for years. He was a longstanding member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #824. He was an avid hunter, even safaris to Canada and North Carolina. Frank volunteered with the South End Fire Company for years, becoming a lifetime member. He became president of the South End Fire Company and was instrumental in raising funds to construct the bingo hall.
Funeral arrangements have been handled by Jones Funeral Home. Interment is at Mount Hebron Cemetery, next to his wife. A Celebration of Life will be held at South End Fire Company on Monmouth Street in Winchester, VA on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South End Fire Company.
