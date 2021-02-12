Jerry Allen Boyd, 76, of Frederick County, VA passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 7, 2021, at his home.
Jerry was born in 1944, son of the late Maynard L. and Beulah W. Boyd. He retired in 2012 from Crown, Cork and Seal, after 46 years of service. Jerry prided himself in his own business, Jerry's Archery Shop, for over 25 years.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge #867, the Loyal Order of Moose #1283, Eagles #824, and the Terrace Club. Since 1969 Jerry was a member of the Virginia Bowhunters Association. He and his wife, Ann, traveled throughout the state and mid-Atlantic area to archery shooting tournaments for many years. Jerry was also a member of the National Hot Rod Association, being an avid drag racer in the 1960's until the 1990's. He owned a '55 Chevy and a '68 Camaro, which he named "Tip Jar". Anything "cars" he loved!
Jerry loved going to Ocean City, MD, eating crabs and drinking Budweiser. He also enjoyed UVA football and basketball. Jerry always shared fond memories and told stories of his younger days with the guys at Smith's Gulf. He was noted for his "Jerry-isms", just ask Ann!
Some of his favorite times were sitting on the back porch watching Dr. Pol with his many dogs over the years, all Basset Hounds, the Boyd's favorite breed. Let's see there was Pokey, then Buddy, a sweet girl named Odie, Spike, another sweet girl named Gertie and Higgins. The latest to the family is a rambunctious boy named Honey, who Jerry loved very much. He has spoiled Honey as much as he spoiled his previous dogs.
Jerry married Ann Riley Boyd on July 16, 1966 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 54 years is a sister, Barbara B. West of Ft. Worth, TX; numerous nieces and nephews, including his "special" niece, Shannan Harrison of Rowlett, TX and long-time family friend, Angie Fishel of Lake Frederick, VA.
Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his older brother, Douglas W. "Mickey" Boyd.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
PLEASE wear casual clothing, as Jerry hated suits and ties.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Stout, Mike Boyd, Jerry Shields, Angie Fishel, Rick Miller, and Kenny Frye.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Levi, Bobby Zydelis, Gene Fishel, Junior Blanchfield, and Elmer Blanchfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Basset Rescue of Old Dominion (BROOD), 3445 Seminole Trail, Box 248, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or to an Animal Rescue/Shelter of your choice, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
