Jerry C. McDonald

Jerry Conrad McDonald, 76, of Berryville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home.
Jerry was born February 26, 1945 in Berryville, Virginia, son of the late Edward Earl McDonald and Evelyn Singhas McDonald.
He owned J. C. McDonald & Son Excavating and was a farmer. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. He was a God-fearing man and loved his church at Galilee.
Surviving with his wife, Brenda Cooper McDonald, are his son, J. C. McDonald and his wife, Tricia, of Berryville, VA; daughter, Carey Omps and her husband, Herschel, of Winchester, VA; seven grandchildren, Amber, Clark, Zane, Marissa, Jake, Nick, and Jack; great-grandson, Statler; brother, Robert E. McDonald of Stephens City, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His sisters, Evelyn Pearson and Betty V. McCarty and brother, Ernest E. McDonald all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Galilee Christian Church, Clear Brook, VA with Pastor Don Moulden officiating. Burial will follow in Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Scott Watts, Robbie McDonald, Steve Hudson, Mike Pyles, Darrell Curtis, and Billy Vorous. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Alger, Dave Childs, Darrell McDonald, and Herschel Omps.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Galilee Christian Fellowship Hall Building Fund, 1831 Welltown Rd., Clear Brook, VA 22624.
