Jerry Franklin Cornell Jerry Franklin Cornell, of Winchester, VA, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Jerry was the son of the late Geneva Harry and J. Edgar Cornell.
He was born in Winchester on May 6, 1940.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Joyce “Di” Muse Cornell; his brother, Brad Cornell; and five nieces. He is also survived by two grandnephews and four grandnieces.
A graveside service will be at Mount Hebron Cemetery on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:00 am with Rev. Steve Melester officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork Street #405 Winchester, VA 22601 or to the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org.
