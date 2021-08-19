Jerry Glen Shields
Jerry Glen Shields, 73, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on August 16, 2021. Jerry was born June 3, 1948 in Rogersville, TN the son of the late Robert M. Shields and Bonnie (Drinnon) Shields.
Jerry received his Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University and worked as the Store Manager at Lowe’s in Winchester until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Stephens City, the Elks Lodge in Winchester and he loved to follow the Tennessee Volunteers football team. Jerry lived a life filled with family, friends and lots of pets. He considered himself blessed and we were all blessed to have him in our lives.
He married Paulette Brown on December 30, 1969 in Burnsville, NC.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, Paulette, Jerry is also survived by his daughter Rachel S. Allegra (Jason); son Ron L. Shields; grandchildren Laci Allegra, Morgan Allegra, Cameron Shields and Cole Shields; brothers Ronnie Shields and Hugh Shields (Gail) and his nephew David Shields (Kim).
In addition to his parents Jerry was also preceded in death by his brother Don Shields.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Friday from 1:00pm until his Funeral Service at 2:00pm with Rev. Steve Melester officiating at the Omps Funeral Home South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA. Interment will follow at Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Ronnie Shields, Davie Shields, Jason Allegra, Kris Carty, Steve Rao and Al Lineberg.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jerry may be sent to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
Jerry will be in business casual and we ask that you do too.
Please visit Jerry’s Tribute Wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
