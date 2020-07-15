Jerry (Jeremiah) Nathan Gilbert, Jr.
Jerry (Jeremiah) Nathan Gilbert, Jr., 71, of Winchester, VA died Friday, July 10, 2020 in Winchester in his van.
He was born March 9, 1949 in Portsmouth, VA, the son of Jeremiah Gilbert, Sr. and Eula Mae Gilbert.
Having been with Joan Clemons Gilbert for forty-two and a half years, they were married in 1981.
Jerry was a US Army veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jerry Gilbert, III (Alicia) and Tim Holzer, Sr. (Kylee and grandsons, Cody Holzer and Timothy Holzer, Jr.); three daughters, Shawna Benge (Jesse), Kassandra Roache and Tina Runk (Scott); eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Gilbert and Ray McAdams; four sisters, Bonnie Goodwin, Carol Mills, Sandy Lehman and Peggy Heller; an aunt, Jennie Sutton and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Fay Lawson and Roslie Delfenthal.
A funeral service will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Pastor Bobby Alger officiating.
Burial will follow in Macedonia Memorial Cemetery, White Post.
Casket bearers will be Justin Armel, Cody Holzer, Timothy Holzer, Jr., Timothy Holzer, Sr., Blaine Jenkins, Jerry Gilbert, III and Max Bader.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the funeral chapel.
Flowers are welcome. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, either on their website (wounded-warriorproject.org), by mail: W.W Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or by phone at 888-997-2586. Please specify Jerry’s name with the donation.
