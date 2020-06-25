Jerry Lee Bauserman, 67 of Wardensville, WV died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Brill Homestead, 7060 Zepp Road, Star Tannery, VA 22654.
To view Jerry’s tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.