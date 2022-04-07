Jerry L. Richards Jerry Lee Richards, 69, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Mr. Richards was born April 15, 1952 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Carl Melvin Richards and Ruth Lanham Parks.
He retired from commercial construction as a superintendent.
Surviving with his wife, Yvonne Maureen Childress Richards, are a son, Tim Richards (Valli White) of Martinsburg, WV; a daughter, Whitney Richards of Harpers Ferry, WV; two brothers, Randolph Wayne Richards (Sherry) of Stephens City, VA and Gary Iden Richards (Barbara) of Boyce, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A brother, Arthur M. Richards, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 P. M. Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville and a memorial service will begin at 2:00 P. M with his son, Tim, giving a eulogy. Following the memorial service, the family will be receiving friends 4:00 – 7:00 P. M. at their home. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or to Paws for Change, www.pawsforchange.org.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
