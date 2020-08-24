Jerry Lane Mills, 68, of Clear Brook, Virginia passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Jerry was born on July 4, 1952 in Washington, DC, son of Irene Russell Mills and Osborne R. Mills, Jr.; beloved grandson of Amy and Earl Russell. He graduated from James Wood High School, Class of 1970, and always a "farm boy" at heart. Jerry was owner/operator of Jerry's Tire & Auto in Winchester for 20 years, retiring in 2016. In earlier years, Jerry was very active in playing softball and various organizations, but most enjoyable were the years coaching both of his sons in Little League Baseball. He was a member of Brucetown United Methodist Church.
Jerry loved hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, taking many trips over the years. Time spent with family was Jerry's greatest passion, especially the family trips to Virginia Beach most summers and other destinations.
He married Barbara Jean Ritenour, his forever Valentine, on February 14, 1969 in Brucetown, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 51 years and his parents are two sons, Bradley Lane Mills (Tammi) and Jason Matthew Mills; three beloved grandchildren, Mattie Lane Mills, Jeremy Lane Mills, and Rocky Wade Mills; sister, Christine Drake; and many loving nieces, a nephew, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and devoted friends.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at Blue Ridge Hospice for the loving care given to Jerry over the last months, true angels on Earth.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.