Jerry Lee Moreland Jr.
Jerry Lee Moreland Jr., 56, of Clear Brook, VA, died Friday, June 9, 2023.
He was born February 16, 1967, in Winchester, VA, the son of Jerry Lee Moreland Sr. and Ella Mae Anderson Moreland. He was employed at Shenandoah University as a safety officer.
Jerry married Lillian Kidwell on May 7, 1988, at Island Hill UMC in Paw Paw, WV.
He is survived by his wife Lillian; three children, Michael T. Moreland of Clear Brook, VA, Rachel A. Moreland, of Clear Brook, VA, Cody J. Moreland (Stacey) of Inwood, WV; his dog (and fourth kid) Hermes; his mother, Ella of Winchester, VA; one grandson, Liam A. Shull; two brothers, Mark A. Moreland (Karen) and Michael C. Moreland (Janet), both of Winchester, and several nieces and nephews, Samantha Matthew, Hunter, Cameron, Annabella, Danny, and Matthew.
He was preceded in death by Jerry “Bubba” Moreland Sr. of Winchester, VA.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, Pokemon Go, and helping others.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 3:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Roy Riley officiating. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.
