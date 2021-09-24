Jerry McDowell
Jerry Kent McDowell, 72, of Winchester died on September 13, 2021. A memorial service will not be held due to COVID-19.
Jerry filled his life with simple pleasures. He adored spending time with his wife, Becky, and their dogs, Harriet and Libbie. On weekends, he would often be found stretched out in his recliner, working the crossword puzzle while watching golf and enjoying a good conversation. A lifelong trivia buff, he could’ve given Ken Jennings a run for his money.
Jerry graduated from Martinsburg High School in 1967. He earned a B.S. from Shepherd College in 1973 and an M.A. in clinical psychology from Marshall University in 1983. He cherished the years he owned and operated his own restaurant, T.P. Delaney’s, in Martinsburg. Although restaurateur was his favorite job, he also worked in the mortgage business with his brother, served as a V.D. investigator for the state of West Virginia, and endured the challenges of life as a substitute teacher in Winchester City Schools.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rebecca “Becky” McDowell; parents, Dr. John E. Dubnansky and Phyllis J. McDowell; and brother, John “Jay” McDowell. Survivors include his two step-daughters, Jennifer Maciejewski of Atlanta and Michelle McGrath of Richmond; two grandchildren, Catherine and Elizabeth Maciejewski; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Although Jerry claimed he was a loner, visits from family, friends, neighbors, and hospice staff brought him much peace and comfort in the last years of his life. Thank you to the many wonderful folks that took the time to brighten his day.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA, or to the National Kidney Foundation to support research for Polycystic Kidney Disease.
