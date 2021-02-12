Jerry Paul Peacemaker, 67, died January 25, 2021 at Washington Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
He was born August 3, 1953, in Winchester, VA, the son of John Marvin and Daisy Lee Peacemaker. He was a member of the Emanuel U.M.C. Paul worked in the refuse business for 43 years. He worked for Kwick Klean from 1970-1974, BFI from 1974-1988, Allied Waste 1988-2008, Republic Services 2008-2013. His last employer Jerry, described him as a very hard working and dedicated employee and a great friend. Many will remember seeing his smiling face while riding his scooter in the Stephenson area.
Paul is survived by a brother John M. Peacemaker, Jr, (Pamela) of Middletown, VA, a sister Elaine L. Peacemaker of Winchester, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Gary M. Peacemaker and a nephew Johnny L. Peacemaker.
A memorial service will be accessible to watch via zoom Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 7:00 pm through Emanuel U.M.C. with the Rev. San Kang officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Whitacre, VA at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Watts Homeless Shelter, P.O. Box 2936, Winchester, VA, 22604 or Highland Presbyterian church Food Pantry, 35 E. Jubal Early Drive, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuenralhomes.com
