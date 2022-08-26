Jerry Roy Wingfield Sr. Jerry Roy Wingfield Sr. of Winchester, VA, passed away August 2, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Bonnie Wingfield and their 3 children, Jerry Roy Wingfield II, Richard Wingfield and Renee Wingfield; their 9 grandchildren, Jay Wingfield, Brittany Wingfield, Paige Wingfield, Victoria Wingfield, Hailey Sutphin, Olivia Wingfield, Ania Sutphin, Knoxx Wingfield and Amara Sutphin, and 2 great-grandchildren.
His life was celebrated at a private memorial service held by family.
