Jerry Stephen Milhon
Jerry Stephen Milhon, 71, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born June 17, 1949 in Winchester, the son of Venner Clayton and Hilda Racey Milhon.
He was married to Brenda Henry Milhon.
Jerry served in the US Army from 1969 until 1971. He retired after over forty years of service with Verizon as a central office technician. He served as a trustee with Mt. Pleasant-Lamps United Methodist Church. Jerry was a golfer, a boy scout leader and a baseball coach. He volunteered as a driver for the people of the Wardensville Grade area who needed assistance.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Andrew Milhon and Daniel Milhon both of Winchester; three sisters, Freda Arnold, Peggy Brewer and Patricia Shell all of Winchester; a brother, Clifton Milhon of Summerville, SC and many extended members of the Milhon, Henry and Phelps families of Winchester and Frederick County.
In addition to his parents, two brothers, Clayton and Lloyd Milhon are deceased.
Memorials in Jerry’s name may be made to Mt. Pleasant-Lamps United Methodist Church, 1800 Wardensville Grade, Winchester, VA 22602.
