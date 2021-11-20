Jerry Wayne Perry, 74, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2021.
He was born February 28, 1947, in the Dallas, Texas area, the son of Otho and Geraldine Perry. He was the oldest of 4 siblings, and was a loving father and grandfather.
He graduated from Rice University, Texas in 1969. In his early years, he lived in several locations across the country including Massachusetts, Virginia and New Mexico (where his daughter was born). He moved to Winchester, Virginia, in 1984 with his wife at the time, Christen McCormack Clark, and daughter, Kirsten Perry. Jerry and Christen joyfully welcomed their son, Levi Perry, into the world in 1987. Jerry later married Nancy House Perry and they remained married until 2015. He was close with Nancy’s children and adored spending time with her grandchildren.
Jerry had a successful career as an architect and draftsman at Seaward International in Clear Brook, VA, for many years. He was also a talented artisan and artist. He enjoyed woodworking, stained glass, illustration, photography, and digital art making. He was a martial arts enthusiast with a third-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Jerry was a friend to everyone he met with his magnetic personality, kind smile, big heart, and twinkle in his bright blue eyes.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kirsten Perry and Evan Donovan; son and daughter-in-law, Levi and Doris Perry; grandchildren, William and Oliver Perry (sons of Levi and Doris); sister and brother-in-law, Jeanna Perry Chowning and Tommy Chowning; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Robbie Perry; and sister Gavriyahala Marsha-Kay Perry Montgomery-Fletcher. He is also survived by former wife, Christen McCormack Clark and her husband Mike Clark; and former wife, Nancy House Perry. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
