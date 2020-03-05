Jerry William Reid
April 24, 1956- February 26, 2020
Jerry William Reid of Winchester, VA passed away on February 26, 2020 due to complications from injuries received in a serious car accident.
Jerry was born April 24, 1956 and is survived by his mother, Oneta Elizabeth Reid (Jobe) of Brucetown, VA; wife, Kathy Reid (Stewart) resides in Conway, SC; his son Marcus William Reid and wife Alicia; daughter Natalie Victoria Reid-Loudan and husband Craig, and 2 grandsons, all residing in Stephens City, VA.
He is also survived by his sisters Cathy (Reid) Martin and husband Asa, of Bunker Hill, WV and Sharon (Reid) Frye and husband Adam, of Williamsburg, VA. He will be missed dearly by numerous family members and lifelong friends.
Jerry was preceeded in death by his father, Marcus William Reid who died in 2003.
Jerry was an avid lover of all history, specifically the Civil War era, even contributing to published books. He shared his love of genealogy by creating and updating a Facebook page dedicated to his beloved Village of Brucetown, VA, and bringing his ancestors to life in pictures and stories.
He loved the great outdoors and hiking with his three beloved canines; Kalee, Roxiee and Sable.
His passions also included the bakery at the Holy Cross Abbey in Berryville, VA. Jerry dedicated the last 15 years of his career to the Abbey. He shared his views on faith, politics and life in general to all who knew him. His dry sense of humor will forever be in our hearts.
The family will receive friends to honor his memory at Brucetown United Methodist Church on March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow immediately after. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brucetown United Methodist Church 2161 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, VA 22624
