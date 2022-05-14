Jess Frank Greenwalt, Jr.
Jess Frank Greenwalt Jr., 79, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born July 5, 1942, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Jess Frank Greenwalt Sr. and Mary Gray Greenwalt.
Mr. Greenwalt is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lee Cheshire Greenwalt; son, Daniel Greenwalt; and sister, Mary G. Poole.
Mr. Greenwalt served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of the University of Richmond and its T.C. Williams School of Law and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Following his graduation from law school he practiced law in Patrick County with Lawrence Burton until his appointment as a General District Court Judge in the 21st Judicial District. He served as a Judge for 35 years and then worked as a substitute Judge during his retirement. He was a member of the Virginia State Bar for 50 years.
Mr. Greenwalt was very active in his community and a strong supporter of youth. He had served as a Cub Scout master, hosted foreign exchange students and was active on many boards including the Anchor House. He had served as President of the Stuart Rotary, was a member of Patrick County Jaycees and chairman of the Patrick County Bicentennial Committee. He was also a member of the Stuart United Methodist Church.
He remained a very devoted supporter of the Richmond Spiders football and basketball teams. He also enjoyed playing golf with his many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Richmond Spider Athletic Fund. Direct donations may be sent to Spider Athletic Fund, 365 College Road, Richmond, VA 23173. On line donations may be made at https://uronline.net/
spiderathleticfund.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, VA
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestone
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.