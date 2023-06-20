Jesse L. Osborne
Jesse Levi Osborne, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, died on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Osborne was born on March 7, 1938, in Sterling, Virginia, the son of the late Jesse Franklin Osborne and Zollie Frances Reeves Osborne.
He married Zelma Lucille Fletcher Osborne on June 7, 1958, in Herndon, Virginia. They were married for 64 years.
Mrs. Osborne died on August 29, 2021.
He worked in Northern Virginia for many years as a carpet installer until he went to work for Fairfax County Public Schools and then retired.
Mr. Osborne served in the United States Army.
In the late 1950s, Mr. Osborne spent time at the Drag Race in Manassas, Virginia. You know how it was at that time. Loving to race those 1957 Chevys. He enjoyed watching NASCAR with his wife and son.
He was a member of the American Legion and the Herndon Moose.
Mr. Osborne is survived by a son, Charles Allen Osborne of Winchester, VA, and a sister, Gladys Nice of Fairfax, VA, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are five sisters, Betty Trammel, Merle Durst, Marjorie Brown, Sarah Cobble, and Linda Faye McClaughry; and three brothers, James Osborne, Webb Osborne, and Charles Osborne.
Visitation will be held at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, VA, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 4 P.M. until 7 P.M.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 A.M. at Sterling Cemetery in Sterling, VA.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to: Special Olympics Foundation: A Basketball Changes Lives. Special Olympics: Attn: Web Gifts, 2600 Virginia Ave. NW, 11th Floor, Washington, DC 20037.
