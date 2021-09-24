Jesse Lee Mathias
Jesse Lee Mathias, 67, passed away September 10, 2021, in Williamsburg, VA.
Jesse was born in Shenandoah County, VA to Elroy and Patricia (Lichliter) Mathias. He married Belinda (Cullers) Mathias. Jesse retired from Smurfit Stone Paper Mill last year.
He was an outdoorsman. Jesse was a graduate of James Wood High School.
Jesse is survived by his parents, Elroy and Patricia Mathias; his brother, Mark Mathias of Winchester, VA; his wife, Belinda, of 47 years. Also his children, Brett Mathias, Amanda Hershberg; three grandchildren, Brandon Mathias, Madeline and Olivia Hershberg of Williamsburg, VA.
A celebration of Jesse’s life will take place at a later date.
