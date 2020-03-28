Jesse P. Casey
Jesse Pickett Casey, 91, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Casey was born October 1, in Hastings, New York, daughter of the late Arthur D. Pickett and Florence Herron Pickett.
She was a middle school physical education teacher.
She was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville; Town & Country Garden Club; and a volunteer at the Clarke County Fair.
Her husband, Ronald Joseph Casey, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Jeffrey A. Carter of Berryville, VA; three stepsons, Rayner Casey of Raleigh, NC, Robert Casey, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and Patrick Casey of Raleigh, NC; and three step-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, VA, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. A celebration of life will be held in the near future.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
