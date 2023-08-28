Jessica Adelheid “Sissy” Gugel (1973 – 2023)
Mrs. Gugel was born February 5, 1973, in Erlangen, Germany. She was the oldest of three children and graduated from James Wood High School in 1992. She earned an associate degree from Lord Fairfax Community College and graduated Suma Cum Laude from James Madison University in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Jessica married her one true love, Jason Weber, on June 13, 1998, on his family farm in Middletown. Together they worked as psychologists at a group home before starting their own business, Bonsai Promotions, which they operated for several years until Jason’s death in 2017.
Sissy loved spending time with her family. As teens she and her siblings would play hide and seek with neighbors in the orchards surrounding their house in Clear Brook. Even into adulthood, her parents would host legendary Easter Egg Hunts and the sibling’s competitive nature often transformed the event into a quasi-tackle version of the game.
Jessica was exceptionally smart, having earned a scholarship offer to Louisiana State University after winning a statewide typing competition in high school and receiving high academic recognition throughout her life as a student. She was obsessive about her status as a straight A student and when she earned her first B after missing a test due to illness, she was so inconsolable that her father went to the school to negotiate with school administrators.
She spent her early years on Army Bases in Baumholder Germany and Fort Polk, Louisiana. In Germany, she would spend summers with her Oma and aunts and uncles in Muenchaurach, on the family farm. Upon her father’s retirement from the Army, the family moved to Hornbeck, Louisiana, where many fond family memories are shared. She enjoyed riding four wheelers and horses, swimming in Toledo Bend reservoir, and spending time with friends and family. She was a cheerleader and played basketball at Hornbeck High School.
Possibly due to a childhood spent abroad, Jessica was passionate about traveling and seeing the world. She visited Italy, Greece, Hawaii, Aruba, and many other countries and was able to experience many cultures of the world. Jessica was proud of her German roots and loved most of all trips back to her home country to visit family. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and visited Graceland with her husband. Jessica loved her dogs Chip and Dexter.
Jessica leaves behind her mother, Irene (Gugel) Anderson of Winchester, brother, Mark (Megan) Anderson of Stephen’s City, brother, Brian Anderson of Winchester, sisters, Angi Wolter and Kerstin Wolter of Germany, and stepsiblings, Vicki Apel and Beth (Jason) Bentley. She also leaves behind her aunts, Monika (Hans) Ackermann and Heidi (Eddie) Neubauer, and cousins, Manuela (Bodo) Graniger and Nadine Graniger, all of Bavaria, Germany
She is preceded in death by her husband Jason Weber, father, Jerry Anderson, her Oma, Gunda Gugel, aunt, Renate Gugel, and uncles, Herbert Gugel, Heinz Gugel, and Hans Ackermann.
Jessica’s family will be receiving friends to celebrate her life at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 2:00pm.
