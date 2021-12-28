Jessie Anderson Brumback, 87, of Winchester died Friday, December 24, 2021 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was born December 17, 1934 in Frederick County the daughter of George and Jessie McIlwee Anderson.
She married Thurman Brumback on January 23, 1952.
She is survived by her children, Tommie Brumback of Winchester, Rolfe Brumback (Judy) of Martinsburg WV, Jeanne Moran (Marshall), Charles Brumback (Bonnie), all of Winchester; grandchildren, Matthew Brumback (Kelly), and Andrew Brumback; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Lynn and Everett Thomas Brumback; and a brother, Charles Anderson.
In addition to her husband, Thurman, her grandson, Aaron Moran, and her siblings, Clarance, Ralph, Russell, and Andrew Anderson, Lois McKee, Alice Wood, and Marilyn Rappleyea preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements will be private by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
