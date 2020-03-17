Jessie Kerns, 78, of Whitacre, VA passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Kerns was born in 1942 in WV, daughter of the late Eldon and Minnie Cowgill. She attended Hampshire County Schools and in later years was a homemaker, raising four children. Mrs. Kerns always planted a garden and enjoyed canning what she grew. She loved tending to her flowers as well. Mrs. Kerns enjoyed quilting and loved her children. She was always happy when the whole family was together.
Her husband, Ercel “Huck” Kerns, whom she married on May 14, 1958 in Cumberland, MD, preceded her in death.
Surviving are daughters, Mary Gardner (Roger) of Whitacre, VA, Patsy Hockman (Timothy) of Stephens City, VA, and Gail Largent (Foster) of Whitacre, VA; son, Richard Kerns of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Leslie Hawkins of Capon Bridge, WV, Hanah Luttrell (Chris) of Whitacre, VA, Roger Lee Gardner, Jr. of Whitacre, VA, Amber Kerns of Whitacre, VA, Allyson Hockman of Stephens City, VA; great grandchildren, Hailey Costello of Whitacre, VA, Alexis Hawkins of Capon Bridge, WV, Ethan Luttrell of Whitacre, VA.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Burnside and a brother, Irvin Cowgill.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 7 p.m. with Reverend Richard McDowell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 235, 9381 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
