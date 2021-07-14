Jessie Lee Young Jr.
Jessie Lee Young Jr., 40, of Morgantown, WV passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jessie was born in Colorado February 24, 1981 the son of Jessie Sr. and Kim Young. He was a licensed CDL truck driver. He loved to spend time cooking, and enjoyed all sports especially baseball and basketball.
Along with his parents, Jessie is survived by his children; Jessie E. Young, Katari I. Young, Nea-Miah Young, Sasha L. Manuel, his siblings; Kelli Young and Kyle Young, his special friend; Shuteaca Manuel, his best friend; Michael Ingol (Pringol), his mentor; Lind Murray (Coach), as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister; Shakinah Young.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.