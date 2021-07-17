Jessie M. Gray “Mitzi”

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.