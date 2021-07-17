Jessie M. Gray “Mitzi”
Jessie Marie Gray, 81, of White Post, Virginia, died Friday, July 9, 2021 in a local nursing home.
Ms. Gray was born October 31, 1939 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Francis A. Schottroffe and Leah M. Schottroffe.
She graduated from McLean High School in Falls Church, Virginia and attended college at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming where she obtained a degree in social work. She was a social worker, dairy farmer, and caregiver.
She devoted her life to her family whom she loved so dearly and held so close to her heart.
Surviving are her son, Russell W. Gray of White Post, VA; her daughter, Monica A. Butts of Martinsburg, WV; two sisters, Frances E. Ferguson of Baltimore, MD and Leah J. Pickering of Portland, OR; one brother, Edward V. Schottroffe (Pete) of White Post, VA; a niece, Jean Oswald of Baltimore, MD; a nephew, Edward T. Schottroffe of Charles Town, WV; and five grandchildren, Tracy Longerbeam and her husband, Dennis, of Mt. Jackson, VA, Laura Moran and her husband, David, of Hedgesville, WV, Kevin Gray and his wife, Amanda, of Hedgesville, WV, David Butts of Berryville, VA, and Adrienne Butts of Aberdeen, NC and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, George Schottroffe, and a grandson, Russell W. Gray II.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 P. M. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Volunteer Fire Department, P O Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620.
