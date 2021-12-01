Jessie Pitcock Figgins, 87, of Stephens City, VA, passed on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Jessie was born November 28, 1933, in Frederick County “Pine Hills” as the 11th child and would be youngest daughter of to Mary E. Pitcock (later married Grim) and R. Franklin Pitcock.
Jessie worked in the orchards and apple processing plant before taking a job at the Winchester Memorial Hospital. She later retired from there as Housekeeping Supervisor. She was known for her beautiful flower gardens and pristine lawn. She also loved feeding the many birds that enjoyed her flowers and many feeders. For many years her closest companion was her beloved Jack Russel terrier “Mitch.”
Surviving her is her only son, David Judd, Sr. of Middletown, and two grandchildren D. Bradford (Brad) Judd, Jr. of Stephens City and Dr. Jacqueline Judd-Flack, of Winchester. She was Grandma Mitch to seven great-grandchildren: Mychala Riley, Keagan and Braden Judd, Olivia, Alexander, Isaac and Evan Flack. She is predeceased by all 12 of her siblings including six sisters, Viola Franklin, Frances Pitcock, Susie Fitzwater, M. Alice Shiley, Eva B Sleeter, and Betty L. Sours; and six brothers, Harry Pitcock, Lake Pitcock, Wallace Pitcock, Albert Lee Pitcock, Jack Pitcock, and James “Jimmy” Pitcock.
A Memorial Service (masks expected) in honor of Jessie Figgins is scheduled for Friday, December 3rd 12:30 pm-1:30 pm at Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655. Following the service, Jessie will be laid to rest in Shenandoah Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333W. Cork St., Suite 405 Winchester, VA 22601 or on line at: www.brhospice.org/donate/
