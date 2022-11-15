Jessie Smallwood Wilson
Born March 12, 1935 in Paris, VA. Jessie attended schools in Loudoun County, VA, and Clarke County, VA. Married James (Jimmy) T. Wilson in Frederick, MD, on December 24, 1952.
Survived by 2 sisters, Gertrude Fewell of Bluemont, VA, and Margaretta Stawinski of Baltimore, MD; her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, a great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews; and a special great-niece Lindsay.
In addition to her parents: William Douglas Smallwood and Mary Fannie Wright Smallwood. After 65 years of marriage, she was predeceased in death by her beloved husband James (Jimmy) T. Wilson on January 8, 2018, her sister Violet (Boots) Rhoden of Berryville, VA, and 2 brothers William (Bee) D. Smallwood Jr. of Bluemont, VA and James A. Smallwood of Berryville, VA.
Services will be held at Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, VA on November 16, 2022, with viewing from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. with services beginning at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, celebrate her life by making contributions to the Esther Boyd ASPCA. Jessie earned three Outstanding Performance, two Sustained Superior Performance and one Quality Step Increase Awards while working as a Budget Assistant at the Comptroller’s Office, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington D.C. from August 1960 to March 1972.
Jessie was a loving and private person. She was adored by all who took the time to get to know her. She never liked being the center of attention but knew how to show love. Well, we will miss her every day.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service
