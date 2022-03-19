Jim McGill “Big Jim” “Mac” “Pappy” Jim McGill, 90, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.
Jim was born in 1931 in Redden, OK, the son of the late Jesse James and Janie Palmer McGill. He served our country during the Korean Conflict in the Army National Guard and was the owner and operator of M&M Fleet Maintenance. After moving on from M&M, he was employed by the city of District Heights as a maintenance supervisor. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 21 in Winchester, an avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed going to the track in Charles Town to watch the horses and to play a few slot machines while there. Jim loved listening to bluegrass music. He was known to always be working and loved joking around with everyone.
He married Dorothy Louise Gravatt on June 25, 1955, in Upper Marlboro, MD. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2007.
Jim is survived by stepson, Guy Smith (Pam) of Waldorf, MD; grandchildren, Jacob Smith (Lana) of St. Augustine, FL, Kevin Smith (Rebecca) of Dameron, MD, and Matthew McGill of Hyattsville, MD; great-grandchildren, Owen and Paige Smith of Dameron, MD, Reece, Noah, Lucas and Raelyn Smith, all of St. Augustine, FL; and half-brother, Joe McGill of Sun Valley, CA.
Along with his parents and his wife, he is preceded in death by his son, James Lawrence McGill, one sister and three brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Patrick officiating. Family and friends will be received one hour prior from 12-1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Winchester American Legion Post 21, 1730 Berryville Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall toompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.