Jimilyn Welborn O'Connor, 64, of Frederick County, VA passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Jimilyn was born in 1956 in Portsmouth, VA, daughter of the late Chief James Lynn (US Navy, Ret.) and Ida Mae Welborn. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Physics from Texas A&M, continuing her education at the University of Texas where she earned a Master's degree in Physics and Math. Jimilyn furthered her education by earning a PhD in High Energy Physics at Rice University in Houston, TX. Her intellectual thinking never stopped, she started the "Physics is Fun Program" while attending Texas A&M. She was very involved with many cancer research projects. Jimilyn was employed for the Federal Government as a High Energy Physicist with the National Reconnaissance Office. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
She married James J. O'Connor, III on November 7, 1998 in Navarre Beach, FL.
Surviving with her husband are sisters, Victoria Welborn McQuen (Wendell) of Fort Pierce, FL and Patricia Welborn Small (Nathan) of Daytona, FL.
Along with her parents, Jimilyn was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Welborn Miller.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 am on Wednesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Bjorn C. Lundberg officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimilyn's memory to the Knights of Columbus Food Pantry, 519 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
