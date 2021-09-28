On September 25, 2021, Jimmie Blain Bowers, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, departed this life and opened his eyes in Heaven. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and many acquaintances.
Jimmie was born on February 16, 1953, in Woodstock, Virginia, the son of James and Violet Bowers.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Beecher Bowers and wife Carrie, Sarah Graves and husband Bud, Hannah Bowers; nine grandchildren, James, Aeden, David, and Will Bowers, and Cody, Shepard, Garrett, McKinny, and Ella Graves; a sister, Judy Crump and husband Wayne; two brothers, Dale Bowers and wife Lisa and George Bowers and wife Nancy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jimmie was a graduate of Central High School and Shenandoah University, and his profession of a Respiratory Therapist spanned nearly fifty years; he retired from Valley Health in 2018.
He was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Edinburg, Virginia, where he sang in the choir as well as served in the positions of trustee and deacon.
While Jimmie always enjoyed his hobbies of rebuilding antique tractors, hunting, crafting black powder rifles, and building furniture, his greatest enjoyment came from being with his family. Birthdays, holidays, and just-because days were perfect reasons to enjoy picnics in warm weather and meals inside around two large dining tables in cold weather. Surrounded by his children and grandchildren was his favorite way to spend an evening. Afterward, when clean-up was finished and everyone was gone, he would always say, "Wasn't that fun!".
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Valley Baptist Church in Edinburg. Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Baptist Christian School, also in Edinburg.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.