Jimmy Randall Presgraves
Jimmy Randall Presgraves passed away at the age of 81 on September 10, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center. With his beloved sister Margaret at his side, Jimmy’s final moments were spent listening to the comforting music of a hospice volunteer.
Jimmy was born in Rappahannock County, Virginia and spent most of his life in Berryville and Winchester where he worked for various companies including Crown Cork and Seal. As a young man, Jimmy enjoyed singing and playing guitar. Later in life he taught himself to play the piano, often performing impromptu concerts for his family. He also enjoyed bird watching and was particularly fond of the hummingbirds that were frequent summertime visitors. He will always be remembered as a gentle, kind and caring man.
Jimmy is survived by his sister Margaret Lloyd (James) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edith Shepherd and Othie Presgraves, his brothers Kirby and Shelton Burke, and sisters Dorothy Ryan and Frances Colvin.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
A private funeral will be held at a later date.
