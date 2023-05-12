Jo Ann Lemarr Jo Ann Lemarr, 65, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal VA.
Ms. Lemarr was born on December 10, 1957 in Leesburg, VA. She was the daughter of the late Clifton E. and Betty M. Lemarr. She attended college in Richmond, VA. All who knew her would say that she was a kind hearted and loving woman who would do anything for anyone. Jo Ann was in the medical field for most of her adult life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and making crafts.
She is survived by Shane M. Lemarr (son) and Cynthia Thompson (fiance), Christopher A. Lemarr (son), Clifton Lemarr Jr. (brother) and Jane Lemarr (sister-in-law), Robert Lemarr (brother) and Linda Reed (sister-in-law), Matthew S. Harmon (grandson), Layla M. Harmon (granddaughter), Drake C. Lemarr (grandson), Brooklyn M. Lemarr (granddaughter), Lyla B. Lemarr (granddaughter), Rylie K. Lemarr (granddaughter), Gene Lemarr (nephew), and Beverly Glasscock (best friend).
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to help cover the cost of the funeral. Donations can be made directly to Phelps Funeral Home via phone or in person (540-722-2424).
A funeral service will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester. Friends will be received on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.