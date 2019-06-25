Jo Ann McFarland Braithwaite, 71, of Winchester, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Braithwaite was born November 19, 1947 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Leonard and Genevieve McFarland Boyce. She worked with the cafeteria staff at Daniel Morgan Middle School. She was a member of Eagles Aerie 824.
She is survived by her husband, Larry A. Braithwaite of Winchester; her children, Billy Joe Braithwaite of Jacksonville, NC, Larry Allen Braithwaite, II of Winchester, and Kelly Shawn Ogansoy and her husband Tony of Houston, TX; two brothers, Leonard “Lenny” Boyce and Junior Oates both of Winchester; two sisters, Jackie Gochenour of North Carolina and Pat Wooley of Texas; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother Ricky Oates.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Benjamin Santamaria officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the Eagles Club in Winchester.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
