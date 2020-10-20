Joan Beverly Hassinger
Joan Beverly Hassinger, age 79 born in Patterson, N.J. January 29, 1941. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, she went to be with our Lord. A longtime resident of Winchester, VA, wife of Robert E, Hassinger for 53 years. She and her husband owned the Continental Restaurant for 25 years, before retiring in 2015.
Raised Catholic, later became a member of her daughter and son-in-law’s (Pastors Gene and Cheryl Hawkins) church, Radical Change Ministry in 2017.
Joanie is survived by her husband Bob Hassinger, sisters: Jeanie Nazzaro, Tammy McGill Stuckley, children: Robert Hassinger, Lori Hancock, Lori Ann Desanctis, and Cheryl Hawkins. Grandchildren: Haley Hassinger, Casey Hassinger, Donald Kirchner, Gina Desanctis and leaving behind numerous family and friends.
Son Donald J. Kirchner proceeded her in death, greeting her with Jesus as she enters into heaven.
Joanie loved her family more than life itself. She enjoyed knitting and baking.
At this time, we are only having a small family gathering.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Joanie donated her body to Life Legacy.
Contributions can be donated to Lung Cancer Society and Wellspring through WMC.
Joanie battled stage 4 lung cancer for 2½ years, she finished the race wrapped in the arms of Jesus and surrounded in His love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.