Joan Winfree Canter Dellinger, 88, of Berryville, Virginia died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her home. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, loyal friend, trusted confidant and loved by all.
Mrs. Dellinger was born October 2, 1933, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Garland McLeod Canter and Joanna Hockman Canter.
She graduated Salutatorian at Clarke County High School, Class of 1951. She earned her bachelor's degree at Lynchburg College with a double major in music and English. Her love for children and music led her to become a school and music teacher. She taught piano to many young people and some young at heart for over 30 years in Clarke County.
She was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, and sang in the choir for many years. She married George Wells Dellinger on July 8, 1961, in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Dawn Winfree Dellinger Buckley (Gary) of Berryville, VA; two sons, James Wells Dellinger (Shelly) of Front Royal, VA and William George Dellinger (Kathleen) of Berryville, VA; and two grandsons, Judd Dellinger and Palmer Dellinger.
A brother, Garland M. "Mac" Canter Jr., preceded her in death. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Katherine "Kay" Canter, nephew Doug Canter (April) and Katherine Tucker (Tyler) and many dear cousins.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Karen and Susan, for their love and dedication. Also, the love and support from Blue Ridge Hospice.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Tuesday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 East Main St., Berryville, VA 22611.
