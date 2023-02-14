Joan Carol Jackson
Joan Carol Jackson, 75, of Winchester, VA, went to be with the Lord October 28, 2022, with the love of her family surrounding her.
Joan was born November 22, 1946, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Oliver Noah and Nellie Moore Frye.
Joan will be forever remembered by her husband of 45 years, John Robert Jackson; children, Sherry Russell (Bryan Bennett), Eric Swartz (Candy), Elizabeth “Brooke” Jackson; grandchildren, Carlton “Ryan” Russell (Christina), Rachel Russell (Jon Weinberg); sister, Jean Merkert, and other family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her infant daughter Carol Jean Jackson.
Please join her husband John and family to celebrate her life. We will gather to share memories, stories and remember the life of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
The celebration of life in honor of Joan Jackson will be held February 18, 2023, from 1pm to 3pm in the Social Room at the War Memorial building located at the Jim Barnett Park, 1001 East Cork Street, Winchester VA 22601.
