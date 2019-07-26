Joan Carol Parker Wright, 78, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Wright was born in 1941, in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of the late Myrtle and William Fletcher Parker. She was a graduate of Hernando High School in Brooksville, Florida and George Mason University receiving a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree in Psychology. Mrs. Wright was employed as a Social Worker with the City of Alexandria, Virginia, Department of Adult Protective Services.
Surviving are her daughters, Carol Lynn Bailey of Gore, Virginia and Kimberly Ann Wright (Brooke) of Annandale, Virginia; grandchildren, Michael, Mason, Melody, Bryton, Brooke, Braelyn, Morgan, Kara, Kylie, and Emma; great grandchildren, Judah, Mila and Emery; and her sister, Ann Thompson (Clay) of Tampa, Florida.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, William Fletcher Parker, Jr.
Interment will be in Florida Hills Memorial Gardens in Brooksville, Florida, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.
